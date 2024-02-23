Benidorm Local Police Celebrate Anniversary

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 8:00

Officials meet Credit:www.facebook.com/periodicoAMB

Benidorm Local Police are organising numerous activities to celebrate their 180th anniversary on March 2.

Police are already involved in activities organised to mark the 180th anniversary of the body, which will take place next Saturday, March 2.

A meeting took place in the Town Hall, which was inaugurated by the Councillor for Citizens’ Security, Jesus Carrobles, who congratulated the organisers “for the excellent work done”.

The conference was organised by the Socio-Cultural Association of the Local Police of Benidorm, chaired by Rafael Urbano, and the chief inspector, Luis Arevalo, was also present.

On Thursday 29 a match of football 7 will be played in the fields of the Sports City Guillermo Amor at 10 a.m. and on Friday 1 at 5 p.m, an open day has been organised with the Local Police.

Finally, on Saturday March 2, the official 180th anniversary commemoration will be held at 11 am in the Town Hall Council Chamber and the day and the programme will end with a meal at 2.30 pm in the La Marina rice factory.