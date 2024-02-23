Celebrating Balearic pride

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 19:32

Photo: Day of the Balearic Islands presentation Credit: caib.es

The Balearic Islands are gearing up for a grand celebration of the Day of the Balearic Islands 2024, with a theme that resonates deeply with locals and visitors alike: ‘We are what we love – We love what we are.’

Antonia Maria Estarellas, the Councillor for the Presidency and Public Administrations, has unveiled a rich variety of events that will unfold from February 29 to March 3, spanning across Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera.

This year, the islands will host 258 events designed to celebrate the unique culture, traditions, and spirit of the Balearic community. Mallorca, the archipelago’s largest island, is at the heart of the festivities, with 185 activities planned, including 144 in Palma alone.

The government has allocated a €519,000 budget to ensure the celebrations are as inclusive and diverse as possible.

A notable highlight is the 25th anniversary of the Council of the Balearic Communities Abroad, bringing together 21 representatives of Balearic houses worldwide. This significant milestone emphasises the global footprint of the Balearic Islands and the efforts to keep its culture thriving around the world.

The celebrations officially kick off with the prestigious Ramon Llull Awards and the Gold Medal of the Government of the Balearic Islands at the iconic Sa Llotja building.

The following day, March 1, the islands will observe their official holiday with the traditional Market of the Balearic Islands, featuring nearly 200 stalls of crafts, gastronomy, and regional products.

Sports enthusiasts can look forward to a diverse program, including the XIII Marcha Cicloturista and various championships in canoeing, sailing, and more.

Cultural offerings are equally rich, with concerts, traditional craft workshops, and open days at key institutions, providing a unique opportunity to explore the islands’ heritage and contemporary offerings.

The government’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and pride among the Balearic people is evident in the extensive and varied program.

As the islands come together under the motto ‘We are what we love – We love what we are,’ this year’s Day of the Balearic Islands promises to be a celebration of identity, diversity, and unity.