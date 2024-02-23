Charity Lions Golf Tournament Albir

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 14:37
Golf Tournament
Credit:Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com
Tee times are from 08:30 until 11:00, at the Albir Paco Saval on the Bulevard dels Musics. Proceeds will be used to help support the Asociacion Doble Amor, Benidorm.
The Lions club Alfaz del Pi was founded on December 23, 1983 and is part of the Lions club International organization with more than 45.000 clubs, in more than 200 countries and over 1.4 million members all over the world. They are a charity organisation and help the most needy worldwide.
Lions across the globe are ordinary people who do extraordinary work. The charity works to support good causes and help others through a variety of projects. Locally, the volunteers help to support the dog shelters in Benidorm and La Nucia, the Foodbank of Alfas del Pi and Doble Amor care centre. Funds raised go directly to charity and volunteers are always needed.
For further information about the club and its events, please go to https://www.lionsclubalfazdelpi.es
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Katriona Sporkmann is originally from the Highlands of Scotland. She now lives on the Costa Blanca and is passionate about writing, literature and the natural world.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.