Charity Lions Golf Tournament Albir

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 14:37

Golf Tournament Credit:Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com

Tee times are from 08:30 until 11:00, at the Albir Paco Saval on the Bulevard dels Musics. Proceeds will be used to help support the Asociacion Doble Amor, Benidorm.

The Lions club Alfaz del Pi was founded on December 23, 1983 and is part of the Lions club International organization with more than 45.000 clubs, in more than 200 countries and over 1.4 million members all over the world. They are a charity organisation and help the most needy worldwide.

Lions across the globe are ordinary people who do extraordinary work. The charity works to support good causes and help others through a variety of projects. Locally, the volunteers help to support the dog shelters in Benidorm and La Nucia, the Foodbank of Alfas del Pi and Doble Amor care centre. Funds raised go directly to charity and volunteers are always needed.

For further information about the club and its events, please go to https://www.lionsclubalfazdelpi.es