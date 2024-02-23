Costa Blanca Property Scene

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 17:29

The combination of one of the world’s healthiest climates, spectacular mountains and coastal scenery, and great infrastructure has made this region one of the most popular places in Spain to buy property. The Costa Blanca is also a busy tourist destination, with the purchase of holiday homes continuing to grow.

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, rising prices and the effects of Brexit on UK buyers, the demand for properties remains high.

There’s a wide range of properties available. From luxury villas through practical modern apartments, all the way to rustic, or off-grid properties with land, there’s something for everyone.

To keep up with global trends, developers are now focusing on eco-friendly features, such as solar panels and placing greater emphasis on sustainability.

All of these factors mean that the Costa Blanca continues to be highly sought-after and the demand from international buyers shows no sign of diminishing. Property in this part of Spain is seen by investors as having long term stability, despite global economic uncertainties.

Statistical analysis suggests that property prices on the Costa Blanca are expected to rise by 12% in the next five years. However, investors must do their research and always take professional advice as market conditions can change.