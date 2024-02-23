Costa Blanca shows solidarity with Valencia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 20:19

Elda City Council in solidarity with Valencia, 2024 Credit: Elda Council

The Generalitat Valenciana has declared three days of mourning for the victims of the Nou Campanar fire.

The municipality reported 10 people killed and at least 14 missing.

The neighbouring towns of the Valencian Community showed their solidarity with the city in these difficult times.

The Alicante City Council adhered to three days of mourning, postponing local events and cooperating with Valencia. Alicante´s SEPIS (Service of Alicante Fire Prevention and Extinction) has put their services at the disposal of the affected city and remains in contact with Valencia´s fire department.

The Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, spoke out about the tragedy: “Yesterday we contemplated in astonishment some terrifying images of buildings that burned at unthinkable speed. Today the pain is not only in the city of Valencia. The pain was felt by absolutely everyone. Today Alicante cries with Valencia.”

The Elda City Council declared an official day of mourning, and the Municipal Corporation observed a minute of silence before the Plenary Session in memory of the ones lost. Official flags flew out on all public buildings.

The City Council of Benidorm joined the three minutes of silence and offered its institutional aid.

The Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, expressed his, “pain for this terrible fire that had destroyed the lives of many families.”

He has offered to,“collaborate with the Valencia City Council in everything it needs in these hard moments.”