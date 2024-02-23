DAR Social Club Javea Party

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 18:02

Dance the night away Credit:Mark Angelo Sampan: www.pexels.com

Celebrate in style as two great occasions are honoured: International Women’s Day and the birthday of founder, Lola Smolokowski.

Get ready to groove to the rhythm of live music featuring the mesmerising talents of Inti Cardoso on guitar and Lola Smolokowski Rasulova on piano.

Enjoy a wine tasting experience curated by sommelier and wine curator, Cristian Aron. Savour the finest flavours and elevate your evening with every sip.

Dance the night away and enjoy a delicious dinner.

Tickets are €39 per person for an evening of celebration, music, laughter and fun.

The DAR social club and community centre is an extension of the charity initiative “DAR kids”. The charity began in 2017 when its founder, Lola Smolokowski, realised that expatriate children with special needs are underserved in the Marina Alta area and in Spain in general. Spain has a strong record in supporting special needs education, but these supports are generally not available to expatriate children with learning challenges who speak other languages. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the charity’s focus is on helping refugee families, especially those who have children with developmental disabilities.