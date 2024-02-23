Debi runs for Charity

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 18:57

Debi presents funds to Jonny Elraiz Credit:euroweeklynews.com

After training hard for many months, Debbie ran a 42-kilometre marathon in the city of Seville on February 18. The massive run took her four hours and 48 minutes to complete.

Debi has lived on the Costa Blanca for many years and worked up to running the huge distance after running a half marathon last year. She trains three times a week, regularly running between 15 and 36 kilometres, but this was her first full marathon.

Debi decided to dedicate her run to the memory of local woman Sherilee Lynn, who passed away in December. Sherilee was a tireless supporter of Project4All and Debbie decided her run would be a great opportunity to raise funds for the charity, in honour of a great woman who dedicated much of her life to helping others.

Project4All is a local charity which takes direct action to feed and help homeless people on the streets of the Costa Blanca. Volunteers prepare and deliver wholesome meals to people in difficulty on the street. They also provide blankets, tents and other articles where funds allow.