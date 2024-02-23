Decorate Calpe´s streets for a competition

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 13:55
Calpe, Old Town decorated for the Art al Career
Credit: Calpe Council
Calpe´s Council of Culture is once again staging the Art al Career competition, this year on the theme, “Calpe Sailor”.
The town´s historic street decoration contest, will this year centre on the commemoration of the centenary of the Brotherhood of Fishermen.
The Cultural Department encourages the participation of all residents to remember the town´s history and enhance the beauty of the Old Town.
Anyone registered in Calpe can participate and will be assigned a space to decorate but will be responsible for providing the material for their design.
There will be a total of 18 decorated location points and each participant will present their work to the jury, with the consideration that the design elements should not generate disruptive noise, intrude on the public spaces, or damage the environment.
The jury will be made up of Calpe´s Mayor, Ana Sala, or her delegate, the Secretary of the Calpe City Council, or their delegate, and three or four people, linked to the art world.
Judged on the sustainability, visual appeal, subject and originality, the jury will choose the top three winners.
The third winner will receive a price of €1,000, the second winner, €2,000 and the first, €3,000.
Registrations are welcome until March 23 through the Calpe Council office or on the Council´s website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.