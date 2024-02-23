Decorate Calpe´s streets for a competition

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 13:55

Calpe, Old Town decorated for the Art al Career Credit: Calpe Council

Calpe´s Council of Culture is once again staging the Art al Career competition, this year on the theme, “Calpe Sailor”.

The town´s historic street decoration contest, will this year centre on the commemoration of the centenary of the Brotherhood of Fishermen.

The Cultural Department encourages the participation of all residents to remember the town´s history and enhance the beauty of the Old Town.

Anyone registered in Calpe can participate and will be assigned a space to decorate but will be responsible for providing the material for their design.

There will be a total of 18 decorated location points and each participant will present their work to the jury, with the consideration that the design elements should not generate disruptive noise, intrude on the public spaces, or damage the environment.

The jury will be made up of Calpe´s Mayor, Ana Sala, or her delegate, the Secretary of the Calpe City Council, or their delegate, and three or four people, linked to the art world.

Judged on the sustainability, visual appeal, subject and originality, the jury will choose the top three winners.

The third winner will receive a price of €1,000, the second winner, €2,000 and the first, €3,000.

Registrations are welcome until March 23 through the Calpe Council office or on the Council´s website.