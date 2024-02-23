Discover Mallorca’s exclusive adults-only retreat

By John Ensor •
Leonardo Boutique Hotel Mallorca.
The Leonardo Boutique Hotel Mallorca Port Portals, a gem in the island’s crown of luxury accommodations, is ready to welcome guests again this season.
Located in the tranquil yet prestigious area next to the Port Nou beaches, this adults-only hotel is the epitome of elegance and comfort.
With 77 beautifully designed rooms inspired by the Mediterranean, it stands as a beacon of sophistication for adult visitors.
Anticipating an extraordinary tourist season, the hotel is set to delight with its exquisite facilities. From an a la carte restaurant to a serene poolside adorned with Balinese beds, every aspect is curated for relaxation and luxury. ‘We opened the season with great enthusiasm and prepared to surprise our guests with a different experience of Mallorca in our boutique hotel,’ enthuses Antonio Gabas, the hotel director.
Its location in Port Portals is not just scenic but strategic, offering easy access to Mallorca’s varied attractions. Guests can explore the charming towns of Soller and Valldemossa in the Sierra de la Tramuntana or venture into the bustling capital, just a short drive away.
The city’s historic old town, vibrant cafes, and bustling squares provide a rich tapestry of experiences, making the Leonardo Boutique Hotel an ideal starting point for those seeking to immerse themselves in the authentic Mallorca.
This season, as the hotel reopens its doors, it invites adults seeking a tranquil escape to discover its unique blend of luxury, relaxation, and Mallorcan charm.
