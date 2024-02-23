Easter exhibition in Vera open

By John Smith •
Penitentes robes
One of the most important part of the Holy Week celebrations in Spain is the parade of not just the Holy statues but also the accessories worn by those taking part.
A exhibition of such accoutrements is now open at the Convent of Victoria in Vera and contains a large number of incredible pieces owned by the five Veratense Brotherhoods.
Open Mondays to Fridays from 11am to 2pm and then 5pm to 7pm whilst on Saturdays visitors can view the displays from 11am to 1.30pm with the closing day being March 6.
There is an extensive range of items on display including the cloak which drapes the Virgin of Angustias that is one of the oldest in the Province as it dates back to 1863.
There are no less than six styles of hooded costumes (capirotes) worn by Penitentes during the parades as well as statues, banners, lights, priests vestments, mantillas and much more.
