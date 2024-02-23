El Faro Lighthouse Walk Albir

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 15:29
View from El Faro
Credit: https://viewfromlavila.com/
Families with children can enjoy the walk too and you can bring your dog.
The 2.5 km trail is easy walking and completely wheelchair-friendly, but temperatures have been higher than normal lately, so bring water and a hat!
Food and snacks can also be brought along as there will be a stop at the picnic area on the way back.
The ascent is around 370 feet from sea level and the walk takes approximately an hour.
The walk takes you through the spectacular “Sierra Helada” (Ice mountain), national park with amazing views. There are also many points of interest along the trail, such as fossils, the remains of an ochre mine and a huge natural cave called the “Cueva de Ballena” (whale’s mouth cave).
The lighthouse itself has much to interest and there’s lots of information about the flora, fauna and geology of this unique region.
Meet up is at 10:30 on Saturday March 2, at the information sign in front of the Kasbrane bar and people of all ages are welcome.
Katriona Sporkmann is originally from the Highlands of Scotland. She now lives on the Costa Blanca and is passionate about writing, literature and the natural world.
