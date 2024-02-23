Final Call for English Theatre

By John Smith •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 14:03
Actress and Director
Credit: Indalo Players
If it takes a village to raise a child, then it takes an army of willing thespians to create, direct, stage and perform a first class production for their Community Theatre.
Hours, weeks and months of rehearsals, set building, costumes, props, venue sourcing and organising publicity takes place to this end and every member is a volunteer giving freely of their time, effort and skills, with the sole aim of entertaining you with a first rate production whilst raising funds for charity.
Janet Franklin who has lived in Bedar for 31 years is a sprightly and extremely active 80 year old who wanted to be a professional actress.
However, love, marriage and a family came along so she has spent decades being involved with amateur dramatics.
As a Director, her diligent conscientiousness, earnest application plus laser-like precision is tireless and meticulous. “This is a world premiere and I am thrilled and delighted to have an amazing cast” explained Janet “and I think I have found Almeria’s answer to Pauline Collins who starred in the film”.
The story of Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War deals with quite a poignant ageing scenario but it allows you to sit back, relax, be entertained and laugh!
The play will be presented at the Teatro Municipal Bedar on March 8 and 9, Teatro Museo Arboleas on March 15 and 16 and El Espacio Cultural Los Gallardos on March 22 and 23 by the Indalo Players.
Tickets cost €10 at each venue and to make your booking call 629 252 292 or 670 722 705.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
