Finestrat celebrates Women’s Day

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 20:00

Credit: Facebook.com

Under the title “Semana de la Dona Finestrat 2024″(Finestrat Women’s Week), it will include the hanging of the “fanalets”(lanterns), in the sky over the traditional old town, co-education workshops in schools and a monologue by the comedian Carol Tomás.

There will also be a manual workshop with fabrics on Saturday 2 March in the Sala Jove. The workshop will take place in two shifts, from 10:30 to 12:00 and from 12:00 to 13:30. Registration is free and can be made by e-mail to igualdad@finestrat.org or by calling the Town Hall.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on Saturday 9th at 12.30 pm at the headquarters of Les Dones. More than 60 lanterns are expected to be installed and anyone interested in helping can come to the headquarters on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17:00, and to the Centre Social La Cala on Wednesdays from 16:00.

At the end of this Women’s Week, the Casa de Cultura will host a monologue by Carol Tomás. It will take place at 19:00 and admission is free, subject to availability.

Lanterns above Finestrat.