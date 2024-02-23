By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 10:10

A walk in the woods Photo: pxhere CC

The Andalucia Performing Arts Society (TAPAS) has organised a ‘Gentle Walking Group’ on Wednesday March 6, starting at 11am from the Periurbano Urique park in Alhaurin El Grande (near Finca La Mota).

The cost is a €2 donation which goes to the group’s charities including Asociación Huellas Terapéuticas a non-profit association that provides dog-assisted interventions for children with functional diversity, the elderly and others. They help many people to promote social inclusion and achieving autonomy.

The TAPAS group meet every Wednesday morning for a charity walk with different locations each week and, depending on the route, usually pets are very welcome.

For further information please contact 685 386 923