Graffiti attack on PSOE Vera

By John Smith • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 12:17

The PSOE office in Vera Credit: Antonio Martínez

Vandals sprayed graffiti on the walls of the PSOE political party headquarters in Vera on February 21 to the disgust of members of the party.

Insult against party and President

There were two slogans sprayed, Pedro Sanchez Traidori (Pedro Sanchez Traitor) and PSOE Mafia attacking both the party and the President of the Government.

Antonio Martínez, senator and secretary of the PSOE-Almeria organisation, shared the images on his social media networks and commented “This is how the PSOE headquarters in Vera has dawned. Radicalism and unreason cannot have a place in a democratic and tolerant society; hate speech from the right as a whole is superfluous. From the PSOE we will continue to defend freedom with the same strength and conviction.”

Politicians outraged

This feeling of outrage was echoes by other PSOE politicians with general secretary of the PSOE Juan Espadas saying “My support to Vera’s colleagues in the face of this new harassment by those who promote hatred in our society. However hard you try, you’re not going to weaken us. This only makes us stronger in our defence of democracy.”