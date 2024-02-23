Grease is the word

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 13:45

Photo: Grease – the Broadway musical / Wikimedia CC

The world’s favourite rock ‘n’ roll musical, Grease, comes to Teatro Salón Varietes in Fuengirola on Thursday March 21 to Sunday March 31, nightly at 7.30pm, Sundays at 7pm a matinee performance on Saturday March23 At 3pm. (there is no performance on March 28 and 29).

The show stars Dylan Perez Gale and Gracie Cooper plus a cameo appearence by Johnny G. Box office hours are 11am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday and 1 hour before each performance. For more information phone 952 47 45 42 or email boxoffice@salonvarietestheatre.com

Grease debuted Off-Broadway on February 14, 1972 at the Eden Theatre in New York City. The show transferred to Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, and later to the Royale Theatre, closing on April 13, 1980 after a record-breaking 3,388 performances.

Grease was nominated for seven Tony Awards in 1972, including those for best musical, best book of a musical, best choreography, and best costume design. John Travolta performed in the Broadway cast of Grease prior to the musical closing in 1980.

Of course, he also starred in the film adaptation of Grease which premiered in 1978 and became the highest-grossing movie musical of all time. The stage show meanwhile has spawned more than 123,000 productions worldwide, cementing its status as a global cultural phenomenon.