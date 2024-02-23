Gwledd Dewi Sant ar y Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 16:51

St. David's Day on the Costa del Sol Photo: Benalmdena Town Hall

Benalmadena prepares to celebrate the Welsh feast of Saint David at the beginning of March, the biggest festival of the Welsh community in Benalmadena and an event that has been held in the town since 2012.

The St. David’s Day events will be held on Friday March 1 in the Plaza de la Mezquita, between 1pm and 10pm, with food and drink stalls featuring typical Welsh food and drink accompanied by musical performances.

A concert by the famous Welsh choir Cor Meibion Morlais is scheduled for Monday March 4, to be held in the Casa de la Cultura, at 19:30. Tickets cost €5, with the proceeds going to the Cudeca Foundation charity. Every year the Welsh Association, through the St. David’s celebration, raises funds for charity. Over the years they have raised more than €22,000.

“We invite everyone to join in the celebration of an important festival for the community of foreign residents in Benalmadena, allowing residents and visitors to get to know their traditions better while supporting a good cause”, said councillor for Tourism and Foreign Residents, Presi Aguilera.