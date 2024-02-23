Major recruitment drive for Palma’s police

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 13:43

Palma's local police. Credit: noticies.palma.es

In a major effort to strengthen public safety, Palma’s Mayor, Jaime Martinez Llabres, has unveiled plans to recruit 55 new officers for the Local Police.

This move comes as part of a broader commitment to improve working conditions and enhance the operational capabilities of the force.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, February 21, reflects the city’s proactive stance on reversing the previous government’s cuts, which reduced the police force by up to 297 positions.

The recruitment initiative is backed by the city’s major unions and aims to rejuvenate the force, currently standing at 800 officers.

The selection process, to be overseen by the Balearic School of Public Administration (EBAP), will kickstart a training course in October 2024 for those who pass the entry tests.

Additionally, the Mayor’s office has approved the purchase of 14 motorcycles for the force, with more vehicle acquisitions planned to update the ageing fleet.

The city council is also exploring a partnership with EBAP to facilitate the training of local police officers across Mallorca, leveraging Palma’s Municipal Training School.

This collaboration seeks to speed up the selection process, demonstrating Palma’s leadership in regional law enforcement training.

Mayor Martinez Llabres’s pledge to bolster the police force underscores a vital commitment to public safety. ‘We promised to improve the working environment of our Local Police, and we are complying.

‘Our security forces deserve to have all the human and material means to carry out their work in the best conditions he stated, highlighting the determination to provide officers with the necessary resources for their crucial work.

This recruitment drive not only aims to address past neglect but also to ensure that Palma remains a safe and secure city for residents and visitors alike.