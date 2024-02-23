Make someone happy, adopt a grandparent

By Guest Writer • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 16:49

Young and old can learn from each other Credit: Halfpoint Shutterstock

Adopta Un Abuelo works to help elderly people not feel alone, not only in Spain but also in other parts of the world.

Volunteer to fight loneliness

They bring them together with volunteers who want to give some of their time so they don’t feel lonely.

You can make donations to support the activities carried out by the NGO, and/or become a volunteer, either online (video chat) or in person.

To become a volunteer you take a short “course” (videos and questionnaire) and provide your details to be assigned an “abuel@” near you. If you fail to call or visit them, you cease being a volunteer and they are assigned someone else.

Short course in Spanish

The “course” is in Spanish and done via their App. However, they ask you what languages you know and obviously in certain areas the care homes have a lot of foreigners, so you could be assigned to someone who speaks your language.

One volunteer, Jennifer Leighfield who is bilingual explained “ I first learned of the NGO through restaurant chain Popeye’s, as when you ordered at one of their booths they asked if you would like to donate to Adopta un Abuel@, so I did and later looked them up.

“I also saw they were collaborating with Innocent smoothies (see somos.innocent Instagram) by getting volunteers to make mini woolly hats which they put on the smoothies and from each sale 20 euro cents goes to the NGO.

“I joined (donation and volunteering) at the beginning of this year as seeing my own grandma frequently had been very important for both me and my daughter Myriam as she brought her so much joy. Knowing there are people who are in care homes (so obviously not totally alone) but have no-one to visit them seems awful.

“Our “abuela” Antonia was assigned to us at the local Residencia in Arroyo de la Miel (Benalmadena) and we have had our first visit.

A really good experience

“It was a really good experience and we’re looking forward to seeing each other again. It was also nice to talk to some of the other ladies in the home, they were all excited with the novelty of seeing us!”

If you would like to find out more visit https://adoptaunabuelo.org/quienes-somos/.