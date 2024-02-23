Mallorca battles illegal tourist rentals

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 14:38

Combating illegal tourism. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

In an effort to address the problem of illegal tourist rentals, authorities in Mallorca have met to discuss preventative measures.

In an assertive move to safeguard Mallorca’s tourism sector, Jose Marcial Rodriguez Diaz, the Minister of Tourism for the Council of Mallorca, has engaged in pivotal talks with Jaime Martinez and Juan Antonio Amengual, the mayors of Palma and Calvia, on Thursday, February 22.

These discussions are part of a broader strategy to combat the pervasive issue of illegal tourist rentals across the island. Last October, the Council introduced a comprehensive plan aimed at addressing various facets of this problem, with a significant focus on urban planning.

During the meetings, which also included Clara del Moral, the island’s director of Tourism for Offer and Quality, various strategies were explored.

These ranged from examining successful models from other cities to coordinating efforts between the Council’s inspectors and municipal officials. The goal is to maximize the deterrent effect against illegal rentals, ensuring compliance and fairness within the tourism industry.

Rodriguez Diaz was emphatic about the necessity of this initiative, pointing out the unfair competition and ‘the true source of negative externalities’ that these unauthorised rentals introduce.

The approach is not just about enforcement but also about fostering a collaborative environment where data and resources can be shared effectively between the Council and the municipalities.

This concerted effort reflects a deep commitment to upholding Mallorca’s reputation as a premier tourist destination, ensuring that both visitors and residents enjoy a fair and sustainable environment.

The battle against illegal tourist rentals is not just about regulation but about preserving the essence of Mallorcan hospitality and ensuring that the benefits of tourism are enjoyed by all.