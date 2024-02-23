Mallorca battles illegal tourist rentals

By John Ensor •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 14:38
Combating illegal tourism.
Credit: conselldemallorca.cat
In an effort to address the problem of illegal tourist rentals, authorities in Mallorca have met to discuss preventative measures.
In an assertive move to safeguard Mallorca’s tourism sector, Jose Marcial Rodriguez Diaz, the Minister of Tourism for the Council of Mallorca, has engaged in pivotal talks with Jaime Martinez and Juan Antonio Amengual, the mayors of Palma and Calvia, on Thursday, February 22.
These discussions are part of a broader strategy to combat the pervasive issue of illegal tourist rentals across the island. Last October, the Council introduced a comprehensive plan aimed at addressing various facets of this problem, with a significant focus on urban planning.
During the meetings, which also included Clara del Moral, the island’s director of Tourism for Offer and Quality, various strategies were explored.
These ranged from examining successful models from other cities to coordinating efforts between the Council’s inspectors and municipal officials. The goal is to maximize the deterrent effect against illegal rentals, ensuring compliance and fairness within the tourism industry.
Rodriguez Diaz was emphatic about the necessity of this initiative, pointing out the unfair competition and ‘the true source of negative externalities’ that these unauthorised rentals introduce.
The approach is not just about enforcement but also about fostering a collaborative environment where data and resources can be shared effectively between the Council and the municipalities.
This concerted effort reflects a deep commitment to upholding Mallorca’s reputation as a premier tourist destination, ensuring that both visitors and residents enjoy a fair and sustainable environment.
The battle against illegal tourist rentals is not just about regulation but about preserving the essence of Mallorcan hospitality and ensuring that the benefits of tourism are enjoyed by all.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.