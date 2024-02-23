Nerja boosts 2024 budget to €44.4M

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 12:42
Nerja 2024 Community First
Image: Shutterstock/ Maurice Yom
THE Nerja Town Council has given the green light to its budget for the year 2024, reaching a total of €44.4 million, marking a 5.84 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year.
Taxes remain frozen for another year, ensuring stability for residents, as highlighted by Finance Councillor Ángela Díaz. Noteworthy allocations include funds for social assistance, job creation, and investments.
Díaz highlighted the ongoing support for rental and mortgage payments, alongside emergency social financial aid, which amounts to €3.1 million, contributing to Nerja maintaining its status as one of Spain’s ‘Excellent Corporations.’
The budget also earmarks a significant portion for job creation, introducing four employment and training programs, professional internship initiatives, and the launch of the Municipal Training and Employment Centre, totalling over €10 million.
In the investment sector, €10.7 million is allocated for key projects, including a new health centre parking lot, street improvements, the redevelopment of Andalucía Square, and a new Civil Protection headquarters. Nerja continues to demonstrate its commitment to progress and social welfare with this comprehensive budget.
For more Axarquia news click here
For more Axarquia news click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
