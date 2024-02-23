Nerja boosts 2024 budget to €44.4M

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 12:42

Nerja 2024 Community First Image: Shutterstock/ Maurice Yom

THE Nerja Town Council has given the green light to its budget for the year 2024, reaching a total of €44.4 million, marking a 5.84 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year.

Stability for Residents: Taxes Frozen for Another Year

Taxes remain frozen for another year, ensuring stability for residents, as highlighted by Finance Councillor Ángela Díaz. Noteworthy allocations include funds for social assistance, job creation, and investments.

Díaz highlighted the ongoing support for rental and mortgage payments, alongside emergency social financial aid, which amounts to €3.1 million, contributing to Nerja maintaining its status as one of Spain’s ‘Excellent Corporations.’

Prioritising Social Assistance and Job Creation

The budget also earmarks a significant portion for job creation, introducing four employment and training programs, professional internship initiatives, and the launch of the Municipal Training and Employment Centre, totalling over €10 million.

Investing in Progress: Key Projects and Infrastructure

In the investment sector, €10.7 million is allocated for key projects, including a new health centre parking lot, street improvements, the redevelopment of Andalucía Square, and a new Civil Protection headquarters. Nerja continues to demonstrate its commitment to progress and social welfare with this comprehensive budget.

