New era for BBC

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 11:27

BBC headquarters. Credit: William Barton/Shutterstock.com

Is the BBC ready for a transformative leadership? With the Privy Council’s green light on February 21, a new chapter begins for the British broadcaster.

On March 4, Dr Samir Shah, with a distinguished four-decade career in broadcasting, will assume the role of BBC Chair, a position he will hold until March 3, 2028. This follows official confirmation of his appointment, marking a significant moment for the institution and its future direction.

Broadcasting career

Dr Shah’s journey in the media industry is both lengthy and illustrious. Before being named Chair, he led Juniper, a prominent independent producer of television and radio content, from its inception in 1998.

His tenure at the BBC previously as head of current affairs and political programmes laid a robust foundation for his leadership.

In recognition of his substantial contributions to journalism, the Royal Television Society honoured him with its highest accolade, the Outstanding Contribution Award, in 2022.

Dedication to arts, culture, and media

Beyond the realm of broadcasting, Dr Shah has made significant strides. His roles have spanned from governance at the Museum of the Home and the V&A Museum to leadership positions at the Runnymede Trust and One World Media.

His dedication was acknowledged with a CBE for his services to television and heritage in 2019, adding to his OBE received in 2000.

As a Fellow of the Royal Television Society and a visiting professor, his expertise has been sought after in academic circles and beyond.

Guiding the BBC into the future

The Chair’s role at the BBC, commanding a salary of £160,000 for a three to four-day work week, is crucial for steering the broadcaster’s strategic direction.

This appointment, adhering to the Governance Code on Public Appointments, signifies a fresh leadership era.

With a diverse board representing the UK’s nations and a mix of executive and non-executive members, the BBC is poised for its next phase under Dr Shah’s guidance.