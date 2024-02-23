News in Brief Costa Blanca North

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 18:30

Reports have been received that in a case of apparent corruption concerning the purchase of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The advisor to the former minister for transportation has been arrested.

Man Saved

In other news a foreign national who was thrown into the sea drunk near Barber’s cave in Benidorm has been rescued. Fishermen nearby noticed what had happened and helped him out of the water. He was then attended by emergency services and found to be in a state of hypothermia. After first aid was given, he was transferred to medical care.

Vehicle Fire

AFTER a fire broke out in a parked car in Altea, the quick intervention of the Policia Local prevented it spreading to neighbouring vehicles. Using a crane, they moved the burning vehicle whereupon firefighters from Benidorm Park extinguished the fire.

Illegal Documents

SEVEN people reported to be from Egypt and Syria have been arrested in Alicante for falsifying documents. Several certificates were forged in an apparent attempt to obtain residency in Spain. More arrests are expected.

Abuser Reprieved

A 71-year-old man in Finestrat who is pled guilty to charges of sexual assault against his twelve-year-old daughter and her friend will escape prison. A judge suspended his sentence on the condition he does not reoffend in the next four years. He was also ordered to pay compensation to the two girls of 8,760 euros.