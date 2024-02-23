Paddies day in Calahonda

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 14:40
St Patrick's Day
Photo: pexels CC
Get ready to celebrate the biggest day of the year with The Irish Times in Calahonda this Paddies day.
They’re going all out with live acts all day and a DJ to keep the party going all night long.
The amazing lineup so far is: Crissie (Violinist/Vocalist); The Disclaimers; Terri Ryan and Ian Jacks; Monkey Tennis and DJ Terry Hobbs to close the evening.
There will be plenty of shenanigans throughout the day for everyone to enjoy. From tattoos and face painting for the kids to shamrock shots and drink specials for the adults, there’s something for the whole family!
Don’t miss out on the fun!
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
