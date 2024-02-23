Palma Airport unveils major improvements

By John Ensor • Updated: 23 Feb 2024 • 19:09

Image of Palma Airport, Mallorca Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport is making significant changes to the parking arrangements in the arrivals area, aiming to enhance traffic flow and provide a more user-friendly experience.

Starting in November, occasional transport buses will enjoy 60 free minutes for passenger pick-up directly in front of the terminal. Any time beyond this will incur charges at the general parking rate.

Additionally, a newly remodelled free waiting area next to the long-stay parking lot will be available for buses, VTCs, and taxis. This area is equipped with a canteen, toilets, and flight information screens for added comfort.

Aena’s initiative to reorganize parking is intended to improve passenger pick-up efficiency and prevent misuse of the parking facilities. Taxis and VTCs with an existing lease from Aena will continue to occupy their current spots in front of the Arrivals terminal.

Conversely, general VTCs and VPCs are designated to the G parking lot, adjacent to the general parking area, where they will pay the standard parking fee. VTs, however, will park at no charge as they offer a public service.

Furthermore, the airport is in the process of remodelling a station for EMT and TIB public buses, aiming to enhance accessibility and convenience for public transport users.

This move is part of a broader land mobility plan by Aena, which has been in development for months. The plan seeks to adapt the airport’s infrastructure to meet current demands, ensuring greater quality and comfort for all users.

As part of these improvements, the airport has undertaken ground paving works and is in the process of updating all lighting and signage to maximise user comfort.

These updates represent a significant step forward in making Palma’s airport a more accessible and efficient hub for both residents and visitors to Mallorca.

Aena‘s efforts underscore a commitment to enhancing the overall travel experience, ensuring that the airport’s facilities meet the needs of today’s travellers.