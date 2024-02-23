Trending:

Slovenia takes notice of Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 15:00

Slovenian Journalist Explores Image: Nerja Town Hall

NERJA is capturing the attention of international travellers, with Slovenia being the latest country to express interest. Independent journalist Igor Fabian is currently immersing himself in the charm of Nerja, the Balcony of Europe, to cover stories for various Slovenian magazines.

Slovenia’s Interest in Nerja

Fabian, fascinated by Nerja’s diverse attractions and gastronomy, acknowledges that while Marbella and Malaga are more widely recognised, Nerja is poised to join their ranks. The journalist was warmly welcomed by Tourism Councillor Ana María Muñoz, who expressed gratitude for his interest in showcasing Nerja’s beauty. As Nerja gains recognition as a must-visit destination, it marks a new chapter in the town’s appeal to global audiences.

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading