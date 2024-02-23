Slovenia takes notice of Nerja

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 15:00
Slovenian Journalist Explores
Image: Nerja Town Hall
NERJA is capturing the attention of international travellers, with Slovenia being the latest country to express interest. Independent journalist Igor Fabian is currently immersing himself in the charm of Nerja, the Balcony of Europe, to cover stories for various Slovenian magazines.
Fabian, fascinated by Nerja’s diverse attractions and gastronomy, acknowledges that while Marbella and Malaga are more widely recognised, Nerja is poised to join their ranks. The journalist was warmly welcomed by Tourism Councillor Ana María Muñoz, who expressed gratitude for his interest in showcasing Nerja’s beauty. As Nerja gains recognition as a must-visit destination, it marks a new chapter in the town’s appeal to global audiences.
