‘The Story of Jazz Never Told’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 11:49

30 musicians Photo: Rawpixel

On Friday March 1 at 8pm in the Manuel España Theatre in Las Lagunas, Mijas, thirty musicians and a narrator will represent the history of jazz through an entertaining and participative concert. As the Mijas Councillor for Culture, Juan Carlos Maldonado, said, “this initiative gives us the opportunity to discover this genre as a family in a dynamic way with a cast of exceptional musicians”.

José Santaolalla from Málaga Provincial Council which is collaborating with Mijas Town Hall for the show, said: “This is a fun and exciting musical show that also teaches the audience about jazz, one of the most influential genres of the 20th century, in a very entertaining way”. The event, “was such a success last season that it continues its journey to different parts of the province, and Mijas is the first stop in 2024”, added Santaolalla.

The musician, composer and founder of Centro de Artes y Música Moderna de Málaga (ELCAMM), Tete Leal, will show the audience the musical influences that have shaped this genre and will bring the history of jazz to audiences of all ages through classics such as ‘Sing, Sing, Sing!’, ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’ and ‘In the Mood’.

During the performance, viewers will be part of a television report that will connect with different parts of the world to learn about the musical influences jazz has had in every corner of the globe: from the African rhythms and spirituals of the cotton fields to the songs of New Orleans in the early 20th century or the great songs of the golden age of Hollywood. This particular concert aims to explore with the audience the cultural and musical richness that has inspired jazz over the years.

With the participation of a gospel vocal choir, a mini big band, a narrator and several actors, the event aims to encourage the enjoyment of live music. Admission is free.