Two-year-old saved

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 15:15
Police officers save child
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Two officers from the Marbella Local Police saved the life of a two-year-old girl who had choked and was unable to breathe.
The incident took place when the unit was patrolling along Avenida Playas del Duque, in Puerto Banús, and saw a car driving with its emergency lights on and, on seeing the police officers, stopped. From inside the car, a woman came out of the car running with a child in her arms and went to the police asking for help and shouting, “my little girl has choked and is not breathing“.
Her mother told them that she thought she had choked on a pistachio nut and were on their way to the hospital but had stopped to call for help when they saw the police patrol. One of the officers called for an ambulance, while his colleague managed to remove the blockage that was obstructing her breathing.
The little girl, who has Down’s syndrome, began to breathe again, she was taken by ambulance to hospital for examination and later discharged completely recovered.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
