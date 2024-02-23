By Anna Akopyan • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 21:00

House of Music, Villajoyosa´s construction plan Credit: Villajoyosa Council

The Mayor of Vila Joiosa has announced a new construction development: The Doctor Esquerdo school will be transformed into a House of Music.

The Mayor, Marcos Zaragoza’s electoral campaign had looked forward to renovating the municipality by meeting the citizens´ interests and planned to build a new House of Music.

The plan had now officially changed, relocating the future establishment, now being planted on part of the plot of the historic Doctor Esquerdo school.

The City Council foresees the signing of an agreement with the Aragones Foundation to execute the heritage transfer, changing the urban plot to public use.

The land will be divided, with an area of 1, 029 square metres allocated on the corner between Doctora Damiana Zaragoza and Doña Concepcion Aragones streets, in front of Teatre Auditori.

The House of Music will be a 3,500-square-metre building, consisting of four floors and a basement, facilitating musical and artistic entities.

Zaragoza had reported that “after meeting with local music professionals and technicians in the field, we have decided this location as the most suitable to host this centre.” He admits that this project has been “controversial” in recent months and highly “demanded by the cultural community and citizens.” After many years, the Mayor is thrilled to announce the final commencement of the building.