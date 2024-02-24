14 million investment into Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan •
Costa Blanca´s sea port
On February 19, the Valencian Community Council, Carlos Mazon, affirmed an investment of over 14 million into the Costa Blanca region.
The regional Deputies are adjusting to the needs of the Valencian municipalities, changing their approach by, “lowering taxes and committing to social policies.”
Mazon had highlighted, “improving primary care and implementing the Mental Health Plan,” as his priority, using the funds to empower the people of the Marina Alta.
“The time has come for management and to work to improve the lives of citizens.”
One of the projects from the investment is the legislature of the Gandia-Denia tram, which as the Council of the Valencian Community stated, will result in, “No more waiting and delays. It is only fair that this historic and necessary demand now begins to be a reality.”
Calpe´s Regional Deputy, Noelia Ciscar, spoke out on the contribution, declaring over eight million to be used for the improvement of the town´s education infrastructure: “This investment is real and adjusted to the main needs of the region.”
