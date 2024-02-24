Access to play in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 12:01

New inclusive play equipment Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Council is extending the inclusive play area on the promenade with an accessible swing for older children who use wheelchairs.

The Councillor for Services and External Control, Blas Ruzafa, announced that the children’s playground on the seafront promenade will see its inclusive play area extended much to the delight of Verónica Romero, the mother of Mario, a child with cerebral palsy who due to his age, situation and physical build can no longer use the existing ones in the park.

The councillor explained that the Estepona Town Hall, following a meeting between the mayor and the mother of this child, began last May to coordinate the assembly and installation of the new playground equipment, which has an investment of around €20,000.

Due to the dimensions of the new play equipment, which allows older and disabled children to use with their wheelchairs, the Council must readapt an area of the park and, in the coming weeks the new equipment will be installed which extends the inclusive nature of this park, which means it now exceeds the ratio of adapted games established by the regulations of the Junta de Andalucía.