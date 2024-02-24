Active Tourism in Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 12:46

Active travellers on the Costa del Sol Photo: Flickr CC

The Costa del Sol stands out as one of the leading destinations for Active Tourism at a national level according to a Travellyze report.

The information comes from biannual surveys of more than 20,000 travellers. Esperanza González, CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol, has positively noted the results of the report: “They clearly reflect the strong positioning of the Costa del Sol as an attractive destination for active tourism. Our region has managed to stand out in comparison with national and international competitors”.

The term ‘Active Traveller’ refers to those individuals who seek tourism experiences that involve physical activity, adventure and active participation during their trip. According to Travellyze surveys in 2023, there is an equal distribution between men and women, with diversity in age.

The Costa del Sol shares similar scores with destinations such as the Canary Islands and Catalonia, demonstrating its appeal among active travellers. In addition, among those who have already visited the Costa del Sol, a high 85 per cent approval rating was recorded.

“The high approval rating among those who have already visited the Costa del Sol is a testament to the positive experience of the active traveller in our region. We are committed to seizing these opportunities and offer unforgettable experiences to active travellers in the coming years,” said González.