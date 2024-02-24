Altenean women reform Europe

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 18:13
Women of Altea chosen for the EnEnWomen meeting
Credit: Altea Council
Women of Altea were chosen to represent Spain in the III meeting of the European EnEnWomen assembly in Molfetta, Italy.
From February 22 until February 26, the EnEnWomen, developed by the CERV Programme (Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values), united, to focus on empowering women across Europe.
The association was launched as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, which placed women across Europe in vulnerable and unsafe situations.
Altea´s Mayor, German Manjon, had emphasised: “Altea is committed to Euro-municipalism, and proof of this is the experience in European projects of our municipality.”
Amplifying female voices and cultivating emotional intelligence, the participants of the meeting will explore independence, leadership and decision-making skills.
Women of France, Romania and Italy, will collaborate with the representatives of Altea, to consider the European policies regarding the rights of women and contemplate measures to achieve gender equality.
The General Secretary of the Altean Socialists, Ana Lanuza, had stated: “These practices help move towards the common goal of full and effective equality of rights.”
Engaged in an international discourse of high 21st-century relevance, Altenean women have contributed to reforming the future of Europe.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
