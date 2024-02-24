Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Participative planting
Photo: Manilva Town Hall
Tourist hotspot
MANILVA has been recognised as a Zone of Great Tourist Influence. With this notification, local businesses will be free to open during the weekends and public holidays in order to cover the number of tourists and local residents who visit the area during these periods.
Half Marathon
THE registration period for the ‘Sierra Blanca Estates Half Marathon Marbella 2024’ will open on Friday March 1 and will have an initial discount for local athletes who will be able to register for €10 between March and April. 1,000 runners are expected to sign up.
Scooter rider
AN 18-year-old man is in a very serious condition after being hit by a car in Estepona in the early hours of the morning on Saturday February 17. The driver, who is 43 years old, was drunk at the wheel when her vehicle hit the scooter which was being ridden on the road.
Desalination
WORK has started to increase the capacity of the Marbella desalination plant to 20 hm3, which will increasethe amount of drinking water supplied to the population of the Western Costa del Sol. The estimated investment for these works amounts to €4.5 million and will take nine months.
Holiday rentals
MARBELLA Town Hall approved a motion to regulate tourist accommodation in the municipality. Councillor José Ignacio Macías said that this, “does not aim to suppress tourist rentals, but to stop their uncontrolled expansion and to prevent them from damaging residential rentals”.
Reforestation
DURING the weekend of February 17 and 18, families and volunteers took part in hiking and environmental education activities and the ‘participative planting’ known as ‘Arboladas’, was carried out in the Ecological Reserve ‘Playas de Manilva’. The participation exceeded expectations, with over 150 people taking part.
