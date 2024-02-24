By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 12:25

Photo: Facebook / Darkness Into Light

It’s that time of year again to get ready for the Darkness Into Light Charity Walk. The 2024 walk will be on Saturday May 11 starting at 6am and venues along the coast have been confirmed: this year there will bewalks in Estepona, La Cala de Mijas and Benalmadena.

Darkness Into Light Costa Del Sol works with Afesol Salud Mental Health charity. Every day stresses can take a toll, especially on those affected by suicide and self-harm. So, this year everyone needs to come together again and walk side by side to say to those in crisis: You are not alone. There is hope. We are here for you.

So please, save the date and help make this the biggest and brightest Darkness Into Light ever. Registration is now open, you can find the link here: darknessintolight.ie

Also, keep an eye out for updates on the Facebook page

The organisers would like to encourage anyone with a T- shirt from previous years to reuse them to save the environment and to allow more much needed funds to go to Afesol.