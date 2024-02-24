El Campello protects its coast

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 8:39

Dune beach on the coast Credit: Susanne Nilsson, Flickr

El Campello allocates over 400 square metres of its sand terrain to create dune ecosystems, regenerating the local beaches.

With the assistance of the IEL (Institute of Coastal Ecology), The Environment and the Beaches Department of El Campello will collaborate to create two ecosystem dunes in the municipality.

The projects will be carried out on the beaches of Carrer la Mar and Muchavista, prohibiting human access to ensure a natural recovery of the vegetation.

“Help” systems will be installed, alongside information panels with data on the dune ecosystem benefits and rules for coastal cleaning and protection.

With this operation, the local environment is expected to restore its dynamics, accumulating sand naturally and providing notable benefits to the coast.

The dune ecosystems play a significant role in adding landscape value to the beach, which encourages tourist visitations and promotes environmental awareness.

With this project implemented, El Campello enhances its natural heritage, creating habitats for a range of plant and animal species and contributing to the regeneration of local beaches.

The Council for the Environment, Marcos Martinez, had noted, “This is an interesting environmental proposal that will increase the value of the beaches of El Campello and a project that scientists from other places will closely follow.”