Elda´s unique children´s support room

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 9:18

Children´s support room in Elda, 2024 Credit: Elda Council

The Elda City Council launched a children´s support room for those in need of Social Services.

The former Assembly Hall has been remodelled into a friendly room, described by the authorities as, “fully equipped, designed so that children and adolescents, assisted by specialized personnel, such as psychologists or social workers, feel comfortable and relaxed.”

The new installation creates a welcoming space for boys and girls of Elda who are experiencing troubling family situations or need support from social workers.

Elda´s Mayor, Ruben Alfaro, expressed that, “Social Services not only cover people´s economic needs. They also provide service related to problems of coexistence and harassment, among many other situations.”

The room is warmly-coloured and filled with toys, board games and blackboards.

The Mayor of Elda, Ruben Alfaro, accompanied by the Mayor of Social Welfare, David Guardiola, visited the new facility, remarking: “This reform has been carried out due to the IMSSE´s (Municipal Institute of Social Services) expansive services which are increasingly specialized and specific.”

The budget for the reform has amounted to €59,000, of which €49,000 has been contributed by the Department of Public Space and Investments and the rest by the IMSSE itself.

The Mayor expressed his dedication to the citizens: “We remain committed to the IMSSE organisation so that those people who suffer from a vulnerable situation in our town find a space for help in the social services of the City Council.”