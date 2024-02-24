Experience pop classics in Mallorca 

By John Ensor • Updated: 24 Feb 2024 • 21:22

12-piece chamber orchestra, Delica. Credit: auditoriumpalma

Experience some of the most famous pop songs from legendary bands such as ABBA, Queen, and The Beatles, as you’ve never heard them before.

The Delica Chamber Orchestra is revolutionising the way we experience pop music. Comprised of twelve exceptional musicians from around the globe, this all-female ensemble breathes new life into legendary pop songs with a classical twist.

Their unique approach combines the timeless appeal of hits from ABBA, Queen, The Beatles, and other pop icons with the sophisticated sounds of violins, violas, cellos, and more.

Delica’s musicians, all graduates from Europe’s finest music schools, bring unparalleled skill and passion to their performances.

Since their formation in 2017, they have captivated audiences at prestigious venues worldwide. Their performances are more than concerts, they are a cultural phenomenon, merging the worlds of pop and classical music in ways never before seen.

For Mallorca residents, Delica’s concert is a rare opportunity. It’s not just a chance to hear classic pop songs, it’s an invitation to experience them reimagined through the lens of classical music.

With ticket prices ranging from €48 to €68, their performance at the Auditorium Palma de Mallorca on Sunday, March 3, promises to be a highlight of the cultural calendar, offering an evening of unparalleled musical artistry.

Embrace this unique musical journey. Let Delica take you on an unforgettable exploration of pop music’s greatest hits, all while showcasing the depth and versatility of classical instrumentation. This is your chance to experience the classics like never before.