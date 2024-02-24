Guided tours along Gran Senda de la Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 22:22

IN a bid to showcase the natural wonders of Málaga, the Diputación de Málaga has organised guided tours along the Gran Senda de la Axarquía. Scheduled for March and April, the four-day event will pass through the Antequera region, Axarquía, and the Genal Valley.

Immersive Journeys: March and April Dates for Nature Enthusiasts

These immersive journeys, taking place on March 3 and 17, as well as April 7 and 28, will explore various trails, including Stage 12 of the Gran Senda de Málaga and Stage 2 of the Gran Senda de la Axarquía. Registration for these experiences is now open on the Gran Senda website. To register email: gransenda@malaga.es.

Cristóbal Ortega’s Vision: Revitalising Málaga’s Significance

Cristóbal Ortega, Vice President of Infrastructure and Sustainable Territory at the Diputación de Málaga, emphasises that these visits aim not only to showcase the environmental heritage but also to raise awareness about the delicate ecosystems. Participants, aged 14 and above, can register for free, and children need to be accompanied by an adult.

Blend of History, Landscapes, and Culture: 10-13km Routes Await

Ortega underscores the initiative’s broader goals of revitalising historically, culturally, and environmentally significant areas, positioning the province as a nature tourism hub. The routes, ranging from 10 to 13 kilometres, promise a blend of history, landscapes, and cultural richness. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this enriching experience, starting at 8:00 am from the Diputación de Málaga headquarters.

