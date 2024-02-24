Guided tours along Gran Senda de la Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer •
IN a bid to showcase the natural wonders of Málaga, the Diputación de Málaga has organised guided tours along the Gran Senda de la Axarquía. Scheduled for March and April, the four-day event will pass through the Antequera region, Axarquía, and the Genal Valley.
These immersive journeys, taking place on March 3 and 17, as well as April 7 and 28, will explore various trails, including Stage 12 of the Gran Senda de Málaga and Stage 2 of the Gran Senda de la Axarquía. Registration for these experiences is now open on the Gran Senda website. To register email: gransenda@malaga.es.
Cristóbal Ortega, Vice President of Infrastructure and Sustainable Territory at the Diputación de Málaga, emphasises that these visits aim not only to showcase the environmental heritage but also to raise awareness about the delicate ecosystems. Participants, aged 14 and above, can register for free, and children need to be accompanied by an adult.
Ortega underscores the initiative’s broader goals of revitalising historically, culturally, and environmentally significant areas, positioning the province as a nature tourism hub. The routes, ranging from 10 to 13 kilometres, promise a blend of history, landscapes, and cultural richness. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this enriching experience, starting at 8:00 am from the Diputación de Málaga headquarters.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
