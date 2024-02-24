Hospital staff learn how to deal with attacks 

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 19:49

Photo: Inca Hospital. Credit: hospitalcomarcalinca/Instagram.com

Today marked a significant step forward for the Regional Hospital of Inca, as Guardia Civil representatives delivered the inaugural session of a comprehensive course targeting all hospital staff.

This training, part of the Health Police Interlocutor program initiated by the Health and Interior Ministries, aims to arm healthcare professionals with essential skills to counteract assaults.

The course, led by Commander David Navarro, provided practical advice for pre-empting, navigating, and following up on attack situations.

Key recommendations included removing throwable objects from reach, planning escape routes, keeping a safe distance, speaking calmly, and importantly, reporting all incidents to the Police or Guardia Civil.

The urgency of such training is underscored by last year’s statistics, showing fifty-four attacks on hospital staff, with an alarming 85 per cent targeted at women, predominantly nurses and TCAE.

The majority of these incidents took place in high-pressure areas like Emergency and Hospitalisation, with a notable number of attacks perpetrated by repeat offenders.

The hospital‘s response includes the introduction of a police health interlocutor role, focused on advising staff and spearheading preventative measures tailored to the unique challenges faced in healthcare settings.

This initiative reflects a broader commitment to safeguarding those on the frontline of Mallorca’s healthcare system, ensuring a safer working environment for all.