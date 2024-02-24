Malaga Province takes steps to safeguard coastal waters

By Catherine McGeer •
New Rules for Fun and Safety
In a bid to enhance coastal safety a comprehensive set of regulations governing beach and sea activities has been implemented in Malaga province. These new regulations came into effect on February 16, the rules cover a spectrum of recreational activities, ranging from swimming to jet skiing.
The regulations categorise water activities into four main groups: recreational boats, floats, individual motorised vessels, and towed boating activities. Specific guidelines address maximum offshore distances for various vessels, ranging from 50 metres for paddleboards to one nautical mile for jet skis.
Safety measures include mandatory insurance for private and commercial vessels, daylight-only operation for inflatables, and speed restrictions in ports. The regulations emphasise respect for swimmers, with a minimum 50-metre distance required.
Furthermore, the rules address specific water activities such as paragliding, windsurfing, and flyboarding, imposing safety measures like wearing helmets and life jackets. Notably, certain zones near Malaga Airport’s runways have restrictions on activities like windsurfing and kite surfing.
Whether it’s navigating the waters on a jet ski or enjoying the tranquillity of open water swimming, these regulations aim to create a harmonious balance between leisure and safety along the sun-kissed shores of the Malaga Province.
