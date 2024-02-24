Mallorca’s Almond Excellence

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 13:18

Almond blossom. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

The Council of Mallorca, in collaboration with the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) Ametlla de Mallorca, hosted the III Flor d’Ametller Award on Saturday, February, 24.

This prestigious event, now in its third iteration, shone the spotlight on individuals and organisations dedicated to enhancing the quality of Mallorca’s famed almonds, which are deeply interwoven with the island’s landscape, heritage, and culinary traditions.

Llorenc Galmes, the president of the insular institution, presided over the award ceremony at the picturesque Son Gallard Vell estate in Palma.

The event was attended by notable figures, including the Minister of Economic Promotion and Local Development, Pilar Amate, and the president of the Regulatory Council of the IGP Ametlla de Mallorca, Miquel Riera.

Pilar Amate highlighted the award’s role in ‘highlighting this fruit that is grown in our land, its characteristic flavour, and the production and processing of which is within the area geographically defined’.

This recognition comes years after the European Union granted the Mallorca almond a protected geographical indication, ensuring the almond’s quality and origin are preserved.

The event was more than an award ceremony, with a planned tasting of almond snacks and other Mallorcan products, showcasing the island’s rich gastronomic culture.

The initiative not only honours the contributions of those dedicated to the almond industry but also reaffirms the almond’s pivotal place in Mallorca’s identity and economy.

By celebrating the almond’s unique qualities and promoting its sustainable cultivation, the III Flor d’Ametller Award strengthens Mallorca’s commitment to preserving its agricultural heritage and promoting local products on a global scale.