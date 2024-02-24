News in Brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 10:51

Intercambio

AN international fun group takes place at Mississippi Bar, Paseo Larios 28, 29740, Torre del Mar every Friday at 8.30 pm. They encourage all nationalities to take part in learning languages and about different cultures.

Morocco Trip

THE Axarquia Social Club is organising a day trip to Morocco on Thursday, April 11, €140 for non-members and €120 for members. For more information or to sign up contact PJ on 603 113 931.

February Sale

LUX MUNDI Torre del Mar charity store February Sale is still on with special prices for CDs and DVDs. Selected womenswear is priced at just €1. They are open from 10 am to 1 pm for more information contact luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

Coral Choir

THE multicultural singing group Coral Coraxalia is looking for new members, male and female, and all nationalities are welcome. They practice on Thursday from 6 pm to 8.30 pm at Casa Hermanidad de la Cofradía de los Estudiantes in Velez-Malaga.

Pop-up Shop

A reminder that The Under Dog pop-up shop will take place on March 2 from 12.30 pm until 4 pm at the Parking El Llano Carretera Malaga-Almeria no.62 km267.2, Almayate. They will have second-hand goods for sale and delicious snacks.

