News in Brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 10:51
Image: Shutterstock/SpeedKingz
Intercambio
AN international fun group takes place at Mississippi Bar, Paseo Larios 28, 29740, Torre del Mar every Friday at 8.30 pm. They encourage all nationalities to take part in learning languages and about different cultures.
THE Axarquia Social Club is organising a day trip to Morocco on Thursday, April 11, €140 for non-members and €120 for members. For more information or to sign up contact PJ on 603 113 931.
LUX MUNDI Torre del Mar charity store February Sale is still on with special prices for CDs and DVDs. Selected womenswear is priced at just €1. They are open from 10 am to 1 pm for more information contact luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.
THE multicultural singing group Coral Coraxalia is looking for new members, male and female, and all nationalities are welcome. They practice on Thursday from 6 pm to 8.30 pm at Casa Hermanidad de la Cofradía de los Estudiantes in Velez-Malaga.
A reminder that The Under Dog pop-up shop will take place on March 2 from 12.30 pm until 4 pm at the Parking El Llano Carretera Malaga-Almeria no.62 km267.2, Almayate. They will have second-hand goods for sale and delicious snacks.
For more Axarqia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.