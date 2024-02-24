Palma expands taxi fleet for summer rush

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 10:33

Image of Taxi in Mallorca. Credit: noticies.palma.es

In a significant move to bolster urban mobility, Palma will see 67 new taxi drivers navigating its streets, announced Deputy Mayor of Mobility, Toni Deudero.

This development follows the successful passing of taxi licensing exams by 71 candidates last November, marking a concerted effort to address the growing demand for taxi services in the city.

Deudero also brought to light the recent completion of 2024’s first licensing exams, an event attracting 381 candidates, after an initial setback in early February.

The city’s strategic response to the anticipated summer demand involves maximising taxi availability. A unanimous agreement at the February 14 Taxi Table meeting will ensure that during the coming summer months, Palma’s extensive fleet of nearly 1,200 taxis will operate continuously, providing round-the-clock service to both locals and tourists.

The scheduling adjustments include full fleet operation during late hours on weekends and holidays in March and April, providing service from 10:00 pm to 06:00 am.

Furthermore, from May through October, taxi drivers are granted the flexibility to work daily, implementing a five-group system to manage this extended service period efficiently.

This progressive approach underscores Palma’s commitment to enhancing urban transportation and accommodating the influx of summer visitors, ensuring that the city remains accessible and navigable for all.