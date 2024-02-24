Promoting Mallorca’s Finest

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 11:42

Mallorca Council promotes online presence. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

In an era where digital presence is crucial, the Council of Mallorca has taken a forward-thinking step to ensure Mallorcan products are not left behind.

Through a strategic collaboration with the emerging company Producte d’Aquí, a recent meeting aimed at promoting the online sale of zero-kilometre products has set a new precedent. This initiative, part of the ‘Networking: Mallorcan Product’ program, seeks to connect the dots between local producers and the digital marketplace.

The council’s platform, Oficina Accelera Pime Rural, has been instrumental in this endeavour, facilitating a platform for local producers to learn about enhancing their business through online sales.

Councillor Antoni Fuster emphasised the meeting’s significance, remarking, ‘the raw material and the brands of our land be recognised beyond the local places and allow the producers to know a new option to extend the range’.

Meanwhile, Maria Elena Jaume, the island’s director of Strategic Projects, highlighted the session’s role in informing producers about leveraging the platform to boost sales.

The session not only provided insight into the digital sales landscape but also paved the way for potential collaborations aimed at fostering the local economy.

As digital transformation reshapes the marketplace, Mallorca’s producers are now equipped with an innovative tool to extend their reach, ensuring that the island’s rich agricultural and artisanal heritage gains the recognition it deserves on a global scale.