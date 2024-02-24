Revitalising Mallorca’s retail businesses

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 16:07

Shops in the centre of Palma de Mallorca. Credit: Balakate/Shutterstock.com

In an ambitious move to rejuvenate Mallorca’s shopping scene, the Balearic Government has announced the ‘Balearic Bons de Comerc’, a new discount bond campaign.

From April 1 to June 30, nearly €1.4M will be invested to stimulate the island’s retail sector, targeting the small-scale enterprises that form the backbone of local commerce.

This innovative initiative, proposed by the Department of Business, Employment and Energy, is designed to infuse energy into the market, primarily benefiting self-employed individuals and small businesses.

The Mallorca Chamber of Commerce has been tasked with the program’s execution, ensuring seamless access to subsidies through a specially developed web platform.

By bolstering consumer demand and revitalising sales, the ‘Balearic Bons de Comerc’ aims to enhance the economic environment across the Balearic Islands. This scheme is part of a broader strategic subsidy plan, reflecting the government’s commitment to fostering a thriving commercial ecosystem.

With a dedicated budget of €124,799.40 to cover operational expenses, the program represents a significant investment in the future of Mallorca’s retail landscape.

This initiative not only promises to stimulate economic activity but also to reinforce the island’s community bonds by supporting local businesses.

As the campaign gears up, it brings with it a wave of optimism for the regional economy, highlighting the Balearic Government’s proactive approach to commerce enhancement