Tsunami risk findings for Rincon de La Victoria

THE Provincial Council of Málaga has conducted a practical study on the coastal areas of Rincón de la Victoria to assess the risk of tsunamis. The findings reveal a very low risk, with a maximum wave height of six metres. While the chances of a tsunami are remote, the study emphasises the importance of efficient response due to the swift arrival time of 10 to 30 minutes.

President Salado’s Assurance to the Public

President Francisco Salado presented the results, assuring the public that the risks are minimal. The study, a follow-up to last year’s seminar on ‘Tsunami Alert on the Málaga Coast,’ aims to share the 2023 findings by the Junta de Andalucía, mandating coastal towns to formulate tsunami prevention and intervention plans.

Town’s Proactive Approach: Drafting Comprehensive Tsunami Response Plan

Examining Rincón de la Victoria’s coastal areas, the study identifies potential damages, unfavourable scenarios, flood-prone zones, meeting points, and evacuation routes. In the worst-case scenario, a six-metre wave might impact only the beach’s dry sand, causing minor damage to the promenade. The town is now drafting a comprehensive tsunami information and response plan to integrate with the Municipal Emergency Plan, emphasising quick action, clear alert systems, and inclusive support for vulnerable residents.

