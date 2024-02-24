Tsunami risk findings for Rincon de La Victoria

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 22:06
Image: Shutterstock/Mana Photo
THE Provincial Council of Málaga has conducted a practical study on the coastal areas of Rincón de la Victoria to assess the risk of tsunamis. The findings reveal a very low risk, with a maximum wave height of six metres. While the chances of a tsunami are remote, the study emphasises the importance of efficient response due to the swift arrival time of 10 to 30 minutes.
President Francisco Salado presented the results, assuring the public that the risks are minimal. The study, a follow-up to last year’s seminar on ‘Tsunami Alert on the Málaga Coast,’ aims to share the 2023 findings by the Junta de Andalucía, mandating coastal towns to formulate tsunami prevention and intervention plans.
Examining Rincón de la Victoria’s coastal areas, the study identifies potential damages, unfavourable scenarios, flood-prone zones, meeting points, and evacuation routes. In the worst-case scenario, a six-metre wave might impact only the beach’s dry sand, causing minor damage to the promenade. The town is now drafting a comprehensive tsunami information and response plan to integrate with the Municipal Emergency Plan, emphasising quick action, clear alert systems, and inclusive support for vulnerable residents.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.