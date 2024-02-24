Woes for Babboe cargo bikes

By Linda Hall • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 21:13

CARGO BIKES: Popular with young, environmentally-conscious families Photo credit: babboe.com

The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) ordered Babboe to cease marketing some versions of its popular cargo bike.

The distinctive bicycles’ safety “cannot be sufficiently guaranteed”, the NVWA said, adding that sales can resume once the company has “sufficiently demonstrated” that they are safe, while providing full technical documentation.

Babboe confirmed in February 2024 that there was a manufacturing error in the frame of City models produced between 2010 and 2012. The front section of frames made between the beginning of 2017 and June 2018 could also have welding defects, the company said.

“Intensive use may possibly cause hairline cracks in the affected frames.”

Although the NVWA had only flagged up certain models, the company decided to halt all sales.

As the name suggests, cargo bikes were originally used to transport goods but they are currently enjoying a revival as young families find them cost-effective as well as sustainable and environmentally-friendly.

Babboe is regarded as the world’s principal cargo bike manufacturer but at present the recall order affects only the Netherlands. Once the preliminary inspections have been completed, the NVWA will decide whether to warn the regulators of other European Union countries.

At least 3,000 Netherlands’ cargo bike owners affected by the manufacturing flaws are taking legal action, announced the Birkway law firm, which set up a hotline on February 23 to determine the number of injured parties and their problems.

Meanwhile, Babboe said on its website that it would continue working with the NVWA and ensure that all relevant safety information is shared with them as soon as possible.