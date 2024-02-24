Xerogardening: ecological irrigation

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 14:49
Reducing water consumption
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
Fuengirola Town Hall is beautifying more than a hundred planters in the city with ecological materials that willreduce by 75 per cent the water needed for irrigation in these public spaces.
“We are facing a major drought. The Junta de Andalucía has already approved several drought decrees which mean that the municipalities are obliged to take measures in all the areas we can and from the Urban Ecology Department we are developing actions aimed at reducing water consumption”, explained the councillor for Urban Ecology, José Sánchez.
The councillor explained that, “the planters are being renovated under the concept of ‘xerogardening’, which is a technique that reduces water consumption and maintenance, and which guarantees a better state of the soil for the conservation of the plants”.
The term ‘Xerogardening’, comes from the Greek term ‘xero’ meaning dry and Xerogardening arose as a necessity in Australia to solve problems of severe drought. It reached the United States in the 80s; California, Texas, Florida and Arizona were the first states to host such gardens and the technique came to Spain a decade later. It uses plants that do not need irrigation, or very little, and in which everything possible is done to save as much water as possible.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
