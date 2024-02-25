Andalucia on TV

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 12:10

Monty Don's Spanish Gardens Photo: Flickr CC / Saltdeanbeach

Monty Don’s Spanish Gardens is a three-part series airing on BBC One on Fridays, which sees the Gardeners’ World presenter embark on an epic trip around Spain to discover its glorious gardens and parks.

Episode 2 to be aired on Friday March 1, finds the presenter on the Costa del Sol in which he learns about Estepona’s green project, where over 16,000 pots of flowers decorate the streets and lanes of the town. “In Estepona, it’s about reclaiming the streets,” says Monty. “It’s restoring the former charm and making it a better place to live in – it’s like a huge communal garden. Over 100 streets have been renovated.”

Ronda is also about to star on TV, the town is the setting chosen by the international platform ABC for the filming of the latest season of the reality show ‘The Bachelor’, a TV show that is available in more than a hundred countries around the world through digital platforms such as Amazon Prime..

The programme began broadcasting in 2002 and has now run for a total of 28 seasons. In the current season, a large part of the participants’ adventures are centred in Ronda, which for the city’s Tourism Delegate, Ángel Martínez, “is a unique opportunity for our places to be seen by potential tourists and visitors from all over the world, thus achieving an impressive international projection at no cost to the municipal coffers”.